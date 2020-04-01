Anah Shrine hosting series of blood drives in April

Here in Maine and across the country blood banks are running critically low. One local organization is trying to help, while ensuring donors are kept safe.

Anah Shrine is hosting four blood drives in April. The Shriners are gathering donations all but one Thursday this month: April 2nd, 9th, 16th and 30th. They're scheduled from noon until 5:00 p.m. at the Anah Shrine Center at 1404 Broadway in Bangor.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, appointments are required ahead of time.

"Normally you would go into a blood donation and review a packet of paperwork that asks a number of questions and gives a bunch of information. That will be available online as well," says public relations chairman Dave Gulya.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. More information can also be found at anahshriners.org/blood-drive.