Anah Shrine Funsters host cornhole tournament

The Anah Shrine Funsters kicked off Memorial Day weekend with a cornhole tournament.

It was a two-person team, double elimination format.

Winners received a plaque and $500 to split.

We're told the goal of the event is to not only raise money for the Anah Shrine Funsters, but also raise awareness about what they do.

"We're a parade unit and unfortunately a lot of parades are going to dry up because it is an expense for the towns, and this is another way to raise some money" said Michael Nickerson of the Anah Shrine Funsters.

This was their first year for their event.

To learn more about the Anah Shrine Funsters head to their Facebook page.

