Anah Shrine Circus back in town

The 56th annual Anah Shrine Circus is back in town.

Friday is the start of their shows at the Cross Insurance Center.

"Focusing more on a lot more thrill acts so you are going to see some new stuff like motorcycle stunts on the ground and ATVs. We have the motorcycle jumpers, they're back by popular demand. The Chicago Boys are back by popular demand. So you are going to expect to see a very energetic show."

The first shows today are at 3 and 7 PM.

There will also be multiple show times on Saturday and Sunday.

"That's what this is, a good show. There is something contagious about it and it attracts you, it draws you to it and you don't know how to not go see it or be a part of it."

Hosted by the Anah Shriners, it is one of their largest events of the year.

Shriner's support Shriner's Hospitals for Children and are dedicated to providing medical treatment.

"We actually support 22 hospitals all across America, actually, one in Canada and one in Mexico City and all the treatment for the kids at these hospitals are no charge to the parents."

Thousands of people will fill the chairs to see many different acts and support the Shriners.

"It brings some entertainment to this area for the kids and that is what we are all about is the kids because at the hospitals that's what we do for orthopedics in Springfield and burn kids in Boston, and it raises some money for us and the hospitals."

Doors open one hour before each show.

If you buy tickets in advance they are twelve dollars and fifteen dollars at the door.

"Absolutely a family show and very energetic, you don't want to miss it."