Anah Nascars Cornhole Tournament raises money for Shriners Hospital

Timberland Acres RV Park held the Anah Nascar Cornhole Tournament Saturday.

The event was put on by the Anah Shriners to raise money for the Shriners Hospital.

The day-long event also featured a pancake breakfast and hamburger/hotdog cookout.

Many participants competed at the tournament for the cash prize.

“For me I mean I just like to be involved in doing, and meeting all the people," says Roger Grindle, the Anah Shrine Potentate 2019. "There’s a lot of great guys in the units of Anah. These guys work hard and I want to support them.”

The Shriners will be holding their Nascar weekend-long fundraiser at Katahdin Shadows in August.

