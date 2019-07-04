An iconic sign at a general store in Kennebec County is moving

The sign that marks an iconic general store in Kennebec County is moving, but just across the street.

Hussey's General Store on Ridge Road in Windsor is known for their sign that reads "guns, wedding gowns, cold beer," but it has been replaced.

The new sign identifies the store as selling fabian gas and includes gas prices.

Store owners say, don't worry, if you're stopping by for a photo op, the famous sign will soon be back in the larger parking lot across the way once construction and paving have been finished.