An event to raise money for Alzheimer's will be held tonight in Bangor

The third annual "Crawl to End Alz" is taking place this evening in Bangor.

The booth will be set up until 8PM in West Market Square.

Tickets are twenty dollars which includes a custom t-shirt.

Multiple bars and restaurants are participating in this event.

"Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in Maine and there's no cure for it. So, raising awareness, advocating, raising funds, we're lucky to have Jackson Lab that's helping with that. So, keeping the fund local and fighting for a cure." Says Co-Chair Kathleen Olsen.

There will be purple beer, discounted appetizers as well as ten percent off your bill.

Participating locations include Blaze, Happy Endings, Paddy Murphy's, the Tavern, Nocturnem, Carolina's, Evenrood's, Orono Brewing, Ipanems, and the Tarratine.

For more information call 207-947-6500.