An art program was held today middle and high school students

"Happy little accidents" with Bob Ross...

That's the name of an art program held today at the Edythe Dyer library in Hampden.

Students entering grades six through twelve were involved.

"It's always a challenge to think of something that middle school and high school kids would come to that is cool enough for them. I thought it would be really fun to get my friend Eva who's an art teacher at Bangor High to come and dress up and channel the essence of Bob Ross." Says Mary Beckett, the Youth Services Librarian.

Their objective was to bring students together for culture...and time away from their electronic devices.