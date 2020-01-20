An annual ice harvesting event takes place this Saturday

Some old fashioned ice harvesting will be coming to Fields Pond in Orrington Saturday.

Curran Homestead is organizing the free event.

The tools come from the early 19th Century, including a 1919 Novo Ice Saw.

This machine was used to cut swaths of ice for people to use.

"One of our board members and a volunteer worked on it for the last year and resurrected this engine to find working order, and you'll see that. We plan to demonstrate it, and maybe run it as much as we can and actually cut more ice than we've ever cut before here on Fields Pond. At the end of the Ice Harvest, we usually put the majority of the ice back into the water." Says Robert Schmick, Executive Director of Curran Homestead Village.

There will also be horse-drawn bobsled rides, hot food and more.

It's set for 10am-3pm Saturday.

To learn more, you can visit Curran Homestead dot org.