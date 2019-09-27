An Elementary School in Bangor Has Recieved An Award

A Bangor Elementary School has received top honors.

Secretary of Education Betsy Devos named Fruit Street School as one of the nation's best.

The Pre-K to grade three school has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence because of the academic achievements of their students.

It's one of three hundred and sixty-two in the nation so recognized this year.

"You know it's recognition for hard work that the principal and the teachers do and certainly the students. They take learning seriously and they do a great job and they performed well on state assessments. Certainly one time assessments are not everything but they're important." Says Betsy Webb, Superintendent of the Bangor Schools Department.

The school will get its Blue Ribbon award which will be shared with students in December.