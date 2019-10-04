American Idol winner performs in Hermon

An American Idol winner performed in Hermon.

Lee DeWyze was the winner in 2010.

He played an intimate show at Morgan Hill Event Center.

His opener, Haley Gotlieb is from Hermon. She auditioned for the Voice last year. She opened for Lee Friday night.

We caught up with them both before the show.

We talked to Haley about her Voice experience and Lee about performing his new album.

Haley Gotlieb, Hermon graduate, added, "Got to travel to Virginia Beach and sing for them, The Voice producers. I just always hope to have music whether it be a side thing or something, but just keep getting more gigs and I don't know if I'll do it as a career, but we'll find out."

Lee DeWyze said, "It will be nice to get out on the road and play the new music for people at the shoes. When you write a song when you make new music, it's always kind of anxious feeling to get up and play the songs live, but since I've been doing that it feels really good. I'm excited."

