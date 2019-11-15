BANGOR, Maine. (WABI) - UMaine Women's Basketball Team will parade their skills at home for the first time this season. They take on Boston University on Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center starting at 1:00 p.m.
Head Coach Amy Vachon was a guest during our TV5 Morning News on Friday, as she sat down with Brian Sullivan to look ahead to the big showdown.
Umaine Women's Basketball
