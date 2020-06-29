Amusement park, water park to begin reopening this week in southern Maine

A Maine amusement park and a water park are planning to reopen this week as Stage 3 of the state’s economic reopening plan takes effect.

Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach will reopen its arcade on Wednesday with new coronavirus safety measures in place.

New restrictions at the arcade include a 50-person capacity in each designated area.

People will be required to wear face coverings unless 2 years or younger.

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the arcade.

Palace Playland said it has installed a cashless card system to play games at the arcade.

In a Facebook post, Palace Playland said it will open its rides when it is safe. No date was given.

Aquaboggan Water Park in Saco will also reopen on Wednesday, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The water park said it is reorganizing the entrance, lines for rides, the snack bar and seating areas to help people maintain social distancing.

People will be asked to leave without a refund if they don’t follow the guidelines, the park said.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase passes online.

Nearby Funtown Splashtown will remain closed for the summer season.