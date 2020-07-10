Amtrak ridership slowly picking back up in Maine

Ridership is slowly picking back up on the Downeaster.

The service did lose more than a million dollars during their 2 months shut down.

The Downeaster suspended services in April due to COVID-19 and started back up June 15th.

Since then, they've stepped up their safety guidelines including operating at about 50%, requiring cashless sales, and face-coverings on board.

During what would have been one of their busiest days of the year, there were only 134 passengers for the 4th of July, in comparison to 2,400 in 2019.

Patricia Quinn, Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, said, "We were averaging having 1,500 to 1,600passengers a day having our best year ever.. and obviously toward March things started to go on a decline."

They say they plan to expand services in the next few weeks.