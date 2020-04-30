Amtrak extends suspension of rail service through May

For those who ride the train in Maine, you'll still need to find alternative transportation for the next month.

Amtrak Downeaster announcing its suspension of passenger rail service will remain through May 31st.

It's in compliance with the governor's Stay Safer at Home Executive Order.

Plans are now being made to return to service later this spring. Train equipment is undergoing enhanced cleaning, and Amtrak is implementing new cleaning and disinfecting protocols nationwide.

Freight trains are still operating so the public is urged to continue using caution near railroad tracks.

