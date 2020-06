Bath Iron Works announced they received a $132 million-contract modification from the federal government.

The company says the money will help make improvements to the shipyard and bolster its DDG-51 class destroyer program.

Senator Susan Collins says she helped secure the funding.

This comes as the largest union at BIW is on strike.

Senator Collins says she hopes Local S6 and management return to the bargaining table so BIW can deliver much-needed ships to the Navy.