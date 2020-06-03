Amid meat shortage local restaurant owner starts new business

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.

When you have restaurants, but no customers to serve, you find a way to reach them.

Matt Haskell owns six restaurants and two breweries, including Blaze in Bangor.

He was busy trying to measure for outdoor seating today.

Restaurants are also dealing with a meat shortage.

Haskell tells TV5 he has a connection for high quality cuts of meat, but found that farmers had no one to sell to amid the pandemic.

He made arrangements with a farmer in New York he did business with to bring animals to a farm here in Maine and recently formed the Blaze Meat Company.

"There's a lot of dollars to be lost in the state between May 1st and November 1st," said Haskell. "In the service industry, it seems like it's going to be a tough time. You know, you've got to pivot a little bit and start thinking about doing other things. I have opportunities to do other things because of my connections. So, this is one of the other things that we've decided to do and there are other things that we are working on as well."

He says they've been selling to people all across the state, from York to Millinocket, and business has been steady.

