America's got scallops: Catch is up, consumers shelling out

America's harvest of scallops is increasing to near-record levels at a time when the shellfish are in high demand.

Sea scallops, harvested mostly by boats from the cold Atlantic Ocean, are the target of one of the most valuable fisheries in America. New data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the harvest topped 58.2 million pounds last year, the highest total since 2011 and the fifth-highest in history according to NOAA statistics going back to 1945.

The availability of scallops for consumers hasn't changed as the U.S. harvest has long been supplemented by foreign sources. Prices to consumers have also held about steady.

NOAA says American scallops were worth $532.9 million at the docks last year. That's the third-highest figure.

