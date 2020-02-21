American consumption of fish rises slightly to 11-year high

Americans' consumption of seafood has risen to its highest point in more than a decade.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says people in the U.S. averaged 16.1 pounds of seafood in 2018, an increase of a tenth of a pound from 2017.

The agency says the increase brought seafood consumption to its highest point since 2007.

The higher consumption of seafood is still well below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which recommend two 4-ounce servings per week.

That adds up to about 26 pounds per year.