American Patriotism defined by those serving in the Maine National Guard Part 2

'Always Ready, Always There'- that is the motto for the National Guard.

Our men and women in uniform in Maine also carry that with them.

TV5 caught up with soldiers at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta to hear why it's so important to honor our history and country.

“We are citizen soldiers so therefore; we are dressed not in this all the time. We only put this one weekend a month, two weeks in the summer, or when our nation or state calls us. So, the rest of the time we are civilians and so these become the stories of the people of Maine,” explained Capt. Jonathan Bratten, Historian for the Maine National Guard.

For more than 300 years, the Maine Army National Guard has had the responsibility of protecting the people of Maine and our nation's border and seacoast.

Many today are part of a family legacy.

Staff Sergeant Mio Knowles' is the first person in her family to serve in the U.S. military, something she carries with her every day.

"Since I was little, I've always wanted to be in the Army,” said Knowles. "I teach my kids, this job, you can't have it better than this. You just can't."

If you want to know any of Maine's war history, you call Captain Jonathan Bratten.

He's been the only historian with the Maine National Guard for six years.

Getting to collect stories and narratives of those who served is a dream job for Bratten.

"You're not just carrying on the traditions of the U.S. Army but your carrying on the traditions often times of your family and those who went before you,” said Bratten.

As we get ready to celebrate our country's 244th birthday, we asked these soldiers and airmen what true patriotism means to them.

"I think serving and having patriotism means doing things that make your community better and make your state better, and your country better. It doesn't always mean flying somewhere and supporting something around the world, it can mean doing something right here at home” said SFC Omar Gonzaga of the Maine Air National Guard.

“It's giving everything for your country. It's just defending what we have and the freedom of speech. We have so much in this country that not all the countries have,” said Knowles.

For Captain Bratten, it comes down to living up the seven Army values.

"In the Army, it's our military service and as a civilian, it's the Constitution and the values that really cause this country to be formed in the first place and really cause people to want to come here,” said Bratten.