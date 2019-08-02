American Legion chicken BBQ

This Saturday, August 3rd, the Sons of American Legion are holding an "old fashion chicken BBQ" at Belfast City Park. There will be members of the Belfast Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans on hand.

This is a fund raiser to help build our "relief fund" which we use to help veterans in need get through the winter (helping with oil, groceries, whatever the need may be)

This event is open to the public, and we are asking everyone to join us.

We will also be holding an auction with items that have been generously donated by local business helping with this effort.

