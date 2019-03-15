American Legion celebrates 100th birthday with special plaque unveiling in State House

Today is the 100th anniversary of the formation of the American Legion.

To mark the milestone, Governor Janet Mills unveiled a special plaque in the Hall of Flags at the State House this afternoon.

She also declared today American Legion Centennial Day.

Dozens of members of the Maine American Legion came out to celebrate.

"That's why the American Legion was formed -- it's there to help," said Anthony "Tony" Jordan, past National Commander for the American Legion. "And I'm telling you, we've been lucky. We've been able to stick it out and make a difference in communities across this nation."

There are over 17,000 veterans in Maine who are members of the American Legion.