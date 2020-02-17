American Legion Riders and Chrome Angels teaming up for fundraiser to benefit Clinton crash victims

It's been a little over a week since the tragic loss of three students in a car crash in Clinton, and the community is continuing to show support.

The American Legion Riders (Chapter 14 Fairfield Maine) and the Chrome Angels (Iron Gypzy Sisterz) are teaming up for a fundraiser dinner this Friday night.

It's from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at the American Legion in Fairfield.

All proceeds will benefit the families of sisters Emily, 14, and Ashlin Baker, 12, as well as Thomas Porfirio, 15.

Lasagna is on the menu and it's $8 a plate.

They'll also have a band and raffles from 8:00p.m.-11:00p.m. This portion is 21-and-up.

"This is really close to some of us in the community and it's really close to some of us here inside the Post because we know the families personally and we know the struggles that they're going through," said Josh Sinclair, Road Captain for the Fairfield American Legion Riders.

"In 2011, I lost my son," said Mindi Peavey, Chapter President of the Iron Gypzy Sisterz chapter of the Chrome Angels. "And I know it's really hard to lose a child so my biggest thing is I wanted to reach out to the family to do whatever I could to help."

For more information you can visit the event on Facebook.