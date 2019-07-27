American Legion Baseball State Tournament began on Saturday

The American Legion Baseball State Tournament began at Saturday at the Winkin Complex at Husson.

Eight teams of 16 to 19 year old's compete in a double elimination tournament throughout the weekend.

Games will be going on from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It's a great opportunity to keep kids busy and active during the summer.

"It's just a great opportunity for kids to play. You know they work hard all summer, their commitment is great. It's tough to balance with summer jobs but they come out here everyday and grind. It's just a good brand of baseball really across the state," said Quirk Motor City Coach Cameron Archer.

The tournament's championship game will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.