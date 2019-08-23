American Folk Festival underway in Bangor

It's an event that draws people from our state and beyond to Bangor.

The American Folk Festival is back for another year of fun.

It kicked off around 6 Friday with a parade from the John Bapst Memorial High School Band and Chorus.

More than 10 performers will hit the stages set up along the waterfront.

You can listen to all different kinds of music from America and around the world.

Besides music, there are tons of vendors too.

If you're new to the festival, be sure to grab a program.

Bob Duchesne is with the American Folk Festival. He said, "Take a look at what you think you might like and go see it because chances are if you like it you're going to go back over and over and see it more times. Also, try something that you don't think you're going to like just to see if maybe you do because it'll surprise you."

If you missed out today, the event starts at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free, but there's a suggested donation.

For more information visit https://americanfolkfestival.com/about-the-festival/