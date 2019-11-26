American Folk Festival dissolves organization, will hold no future events

2019 was the last year for the American Folk Festival.

Organizers have dissolved the organization.

They say this was a financial decision.

With no admission charge, the event depended on the generosity of those who attended and corporate sponsors.

The American Folk Festival began as the National Folk Festival in 2002.

The American Folk Festival started it's run in 2005.

In the 18 years the event was on the Bangor waterfront, the American Folk Festival welcomed more than 300 artists and performing groups.