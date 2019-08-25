American Folk Fest comes to an end after weekend of music

The American Folk Festival had its final day on the Waterfront this afternoon.

The conclusion of the three-day-long festival had lots of food, music, and fun attractions for the kids.

The event was all about celebrating the various cultures that makeup America.

"Well, it's about bringing various types of music and different cultural experiences to Bangor,” says Esther Bushay, a volunteer. “Different groups that you wouldn't normally see in this area, and exposing people in this area to different cultural experiences."

Admission was free for all attendees, though everyone was encouraged to donate at the entrance to keep the event going for the foreseeable future.

