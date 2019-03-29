Ambulance service's new truck honors Cpl. Cole

A local ambulance service has dedicated their newest truck in memory of Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole.

Redington Fairview EMS had the vehicle designed with graphics that honor the fallen deputy.

Cole's radio call number and a thin blue line are part of the design.

"We develop these very strong relationships of trust and reliance on our partners in law enforcement and fire service." says Barbara Demchak, EMS Director at Redington Fairview. "And Gene was one of those people that if you were in a tense situation, he was the guy that would come in and talk things down and sit down and act like he had all night to just sit and talk with us."

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster says, "I think that he would have been honored to know that they have honored him this way, and that they'll always remember him."

The community will see the new ambulance on the road within the next couple of weeks.