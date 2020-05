Maine State Police say they have located a three year old girl who was initially thought to be in danger.

Authorities didn't say whether Audrey Lafierriere was found in the custody of her parents. Her father, Alex Laferriere, is a registered sex offender.

The girl's mother, April Levesque, lives in Van Buren and the father lives in Chester, which is near Lincoln

State police is expected to issue more information later on Friday.