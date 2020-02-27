3 children missing from Georgia found in Indiana following Amber Alert

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - The three Georgia children at the center of an Amber Alert have been found safe in Indiana, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

They originally reported 6-year-old Meadow Lin Gentry, 5-year-old Autumn Leann Gentry, and 3-year-old Kole Aaron Gentry were taken Wednesday by Marshall Aaron Gentry.

Deputies confirm Indiana law enforcement found all members of the family safe. Officers in Indiana continue to investigate to determine if all voluntarily left the Camden County area.

Officials say the children were considered to be in extreme danger.

