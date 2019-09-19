Amazon’s Alexa will allow you to make donations to presidential campaigns

Amazon will soon make it easier for you to donate to a 2020 presidential candidate.

Starting next month, users of the voice-controlled home assistant Alexa will be able to dictate their donations to a 2020 campaign.

The minimum donation will be $5. The most you can donate will be $200.

The feature will only work if the campaign you choose has signed up to receive donations.

Amazon said candidates will be able to sign up for contributions starting Thursday.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.