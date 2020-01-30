Alzheimer's and Dementia Advocacy Day held at State House

Thursday was Alzheimer's and Dementia Advocacy Day at the State House.

It's an opportunity for advocates to talk with lawmakers.

Guests heard from speakers about what's being done to help with Alzheimer's and what still needs work.

Maine C.D.C. Director Dr. Nirav Shah says nearly 30,000 Mainers are living with Alzheimer's and that number is on track to substantially increase.

"From a public health perspective, there are few challenges that are on our horizon that are as significant and as stark as the challenge that Alzheimer's disease and related cognitive decline face," said Dr. Shah.

Folks also talked about upcoming legislation aimed at helping people with Alzheimer's or dementia.