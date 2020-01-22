Almost a ton of food donated to local food bank from snowman sculpture

Almost a ton of food was donated to the Good Shepherd Food Bank Wednesday thanks to a giant snowman.

This one was made of canned goods instead of snow.

Back in November we showed you Hollywood Casino's 10th Annual Holiday Sculpture,

It was built and put on display in the Bangor hotel.

Roughly 2,000 cans made up this year's creation, a snowman.

The casino uses the sculpture as a fun way to bring awareness to those who are going hungry around our region.

General Manager of the casino, Austin Muchemore says, "We don't want anyone to have to worry about whether or not their going to have a meal at the end of the day. Again, that's why we are such fervent supporters of the food bank and all they do for not only this community but for the entire state of Maine."

Melissa Huston from Good Shepherd Food Bank says, "There really is no off-season for hunger so it's a matter of garnering community support to help in our ongoing efforts all around the year."

Wednesday, the sculpture was deconstructed and the cans of tomato and chicken noodle soup were delivered to the food bank.

If you are interested in donating to the food bank you can visit gsfb.org.