Game Wardens say an Allagash man was killed Friday afternoon when the ATV he was riding flipped over.

Authorities say 65-year-old Bonny Hafford was riding with his four-year-old daughter on DIckey Road in Allagash.

Officials say around 12:30 p.m., Hafford tried to drive up a gravel pit embankment and that's when the ATV rolled over.

Wardens say Hafford's daughter was thrown from the ATV but was not hurt.