All he wants for Christmas: Letters from around the world

A 6 year old child in Arkansas has a gift on his list unlike any other.

His wish: letters from people all around the world.

Jackson Barnes has Batten Disease, a rare and fatal disorder that mainly affects the nervous system. Over the past year it has already caused Jackson to lose part of his sight.

He will lose his cognitive skills around 9 or 10 years old and eventually be wheelchair bound.

In spite of all this, Jackson has a one-of-a-kind spirit and hopes to hear from you.

If you would like to send Jackson a letter send it to:

Jackson Barnes

284 Bailey RD

Austin, AR 72007

