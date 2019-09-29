All-Star Monster Truck Tours comes to Hermon for the weekend

It was a weekend of super-sized fun at Speedway 95.

All-Star Monster Trucks came to Maine to end off their 2019 outdoor tour.

5 monster trucks from around the country and Maine performed at the show.

Families were able to meet the drivers, and get the ride of a lifetime in one of the monster trucks.

“The little girls come up and they say they want to drive a monster truck!” says Lindsey Rettew, the driver of Pretty Wicked. “I always tell them they can do it. It’s not a boys sport anymore, it is for anyone who wants to come out here, girls boys, it doesn’t matter.”

With winter right around the corner, go to the All-Star Monster Facebook page to learn more about their indoor tour.

