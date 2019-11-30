Aliza Jean Family Cancer Foundation hosts Festival of Wreaths

The first-ever Festival of Wreaths was held at the Piscataquis Community Elementary SCHOOL today with all proceeds going towards a good cause.

The Aliza Jean Family Cancer Foundation hosted the event and all proceeds went back to the foundation.

Folks came together to decorate and donate a wreath to help Maine families who have a child fighting cancer.

The foundation's goal is to spread awareness about pediatric cancer and to help provide funds for research and treatment.

"There are so many families out there that are affected by cancer and there so many children, we had no idea until we were thrown into that world to realize how many there are out there, and they just need the support,” says Karen Stutzman, an organizer. “When your child is diagnosed with cancer, the entire family is affected, and they just need people to help out."

The family hopes to hold similar fundraisers in the future.

