Alice in Wonderland themed candy shop opens in Searsport

If you're driving through Searsport you may notice Alice and the Queen of Hearts waving at you from the old bank building on Main Street.

"Lollipops. We've got brittles. We've got an entire case full of bonbons. Chocolate covered pretzels."

Meryem Rogan opened the Alice in Wonderland-themed 'Splendiferous Sweet Shoppe' earlier this month.

"Officially I started online. I've been doing this for six years, ever since I graduated high school."

Now she has a degree in culinary arts and a store full of handmade sweets just begging to be eaten. Meryem's mother DeAnne Rogan takes on the role of the evil queen of hearts.

"Eating all this candy I've gotten a little sweeter."

And her grandmother Lila Rogan helps out too.

"The place is so family oriented. The oldest visitor has been 97 and our youngest was eleven days."

"Everything about it is just so cute." says Meryem. "We have lots of little surprises around every corner here."

"Inside the garden there's a little castle and that's my castle and I get real small at night and go in there and help Alice make chocolate." says DeAnne

The old bank vault now stores a different kind of treasure.

"I think the aesthetics maybe will bring people in but the candy is what'll keep bringing them back." says DeAnne.

"Everybody loves candy!" says Lila.

"We also do custom orders and we have a little book here if you need ideas if you need seeing or birthday parties bridal showers baby showers we can do all kinds of custom orders."

Don't be late! The store is open Friday through Monday from 10-6.