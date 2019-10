An Alfred woman who admitted to stabbing her ex-husband to death in front of their children, will spend the next three decades in prison.

A judge sentenced Kandee Weyland Collind to 32 years in prison. Her lawyers had asked for 25 years.

Weyland pleaded guilty to the murder before trying to withdraw the plea. Her request was denied by the judge.

Kandee killed Scott Weyland in 2017 after he gained custody of their children.