Alfond Youth and Community Center feeds hundreds at annual free Thanksgiving Dinner

Hundreds attended the annual Alfond Youth and Community Center free Thanksgiving Dinner.

The cooked 104 turkeys, 200 pounds of mashed potatoes, 30 pounds of cranberry sauce, 15 trays of pumpkin pie, and over 1,000 rolls.

It takes a lot of volunteers to power this Thanksgiving dinner and a lot of donations from the community.

Organizers say that they wouldn't be able to do it without all of the support.

"To be able to provide that really unique service and to continue to do this year after year, it's not easy," said AYCC CEO Ken Walsh. "It takes a lot of hard work, but a non-profit is about service."

And for an event this big, a lot of planning went into it.

"We started to have meetings about over two months ago talking about the community partners we're going to involve in the event and the resources that we have," said AYCC Child and Youth Development Director Christine Johnson.

To feed over 800 people, you need a good chef.

"We are lucky to have a wonderful chef Shawn Forkey who made a great plan," said Christine.

Shawn, AYCC's Kitchen Manager, has been prepping the food for a week and got in at 6:00a.m. Wednesday morning to get it all ready.

"It's been a nice busy day," said Forkey. "We've been in the kitchen all morning cooking turkeys, getting everything ready to go."

He became Kitchen Manager in May, so this is his first go at it. Forkey says it's an honor to keep the 96-year tradition going.

"It's just about staying organized this morning and the team that we have," said Forkey. "We have a checklist of everything that needs to be done in a specific order. And just as long as we stay on task and get that checklist done, we'll be great. Everything will be ready to go."