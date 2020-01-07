Alfond Youth and Community Center continues to help feed Central Mainers in need

Lots of folks deal with food insecurity in Central Maine, and one organization continues to make a big impact helping address that.

The Alfond Youth and Community Center serves afternoon meals at five locations.

They are the AYCC, the North End Boys and Girls Club, the South End Teen Center, Atwood Primary School, and Common Street Arts.

We're told a majority of the kids that are served say it's the last time they have a meal before bed.

"Our mission is to make sure the youth is well taken care of and that they have some sort of foundation in their life," said AYCC Kitchen Manager Shawn Forkey. "And for most of these children, this is their last meal of the day. If they don't have us to come to, if they don't have one of our off-site accounts to come to, they might not get fed again after they leave school."

To find out more, visit their website, ClubAYCC.org.