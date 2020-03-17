Alfond Center preparing 1,000 meals a day for kids in need

With many schools shut down, some kids are without an important, free meal.

The Alfond Community Center in Waterville is coming to the rescue.

They will be serving one-thousand hot meals every weekday until area schools re-open.

They were busy today slicing ham and scooping veggies to help prepare.

Folks with the Alfond Center say this service is absolutely essential, considering the hard times many people are finding themselves in.

"It's crucial to our community, our community really needs food. We're reaching out to the community at the biggest time of need. We're still here and we're still taking care of our community needs," said Sen Forkey, Food Service Director.

There are four locations you can go to get a free hot meal.

The Alfond Center in Waterville, the parking lot of Fabian Oil in Oakland, Fort Halifax in Winslow, and the Fairfield Community Center.

All will be serving every weekday from 4:30 to 5:30.

