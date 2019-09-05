Albion man to prison for sparking explosion and fire in his bedroom

An Albion man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison after an explosion and fire in his bedroom.

37-year-old Joseph Tilly pleaded guilty this week to arson.

A charge of criminal use of explosives was dropped.

Investigators say in January of last year, Tilly was mixing chemicals at his home on Clark Road where he lived with his father. That sparked a fire.

Authorities then started investigating Tilly after getting tips he was trying to sell explosives online.

Crews were called back to his house for another explosion and fire in June.

He was arrested a couple of months later.