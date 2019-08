A man and his dog were killed in a crash in Albion Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened around 4:30 on the Benton Road.

37-year-old Phillip Brown of Albion was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Brown drove onto the dirt shoulder and lost control causing his vehicle to roll over several times.

Neighbors heard the crash and ran to help Brown until the ambulance arrived.

Police believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.