Al Hackett, UMaine Hall of Famer, passes away

Former WABI radio color analyst Al Hackett died from cancer over the weekend. He was 88 years old.

In 1985, he became a member of the State of Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, and the University of Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

WABI's George Hale called him one of the most loyal people he's ever known.

Hackett was a slugger for the Black Bear baseball team in the early 1950s.

