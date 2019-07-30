Airports in the region receive federal grant money

Thanks to money from the federal government, several airports in the region will be able to make needed improvements to their infrastructure.

More than $2.5 million in grant funding has been awarded from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The funding will allow for Knox County Regional Airport to rehabilitate some of its dated apron pavement.

Airports in Old Town, Princeton, and Pittsfield will use funding to build new buildings and hangars.

And Newton Field in Jackman will use the money to help extend its runway.