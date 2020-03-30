Airlines continue to fly out of Bangor, flight schedules reduced

Airlines continue to fly out of Bangor but flight schedules have been sharply reduced.

The Airport Director says the few flights that are operating are below 20% capacity.

Normally, they'd be 80 to 90 % full.

The airline industry as a whole is slated to receive billions of dollars as part of the recently approved federal stimulus package.

It's unclear at this time how much of that money will go to airports.

Tony Caruso says they're taking things one day at a time.

"I think people understand the seriousness of the issue at hand so most are canceling ahead of time, rescheduling, not coming to the airport which is certainly appreciated. The folks that seem to be flying are those ones that are essential that need to get to a certain destination or job," Airport Director Tony Caruso said.

Airport officials recommend anyone flying out of Bangor to go to

flyBangor.com for updates on schedules.

They also encourage passengers to contact airlines directly with questions.