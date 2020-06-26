Aircraft enthusiasts heading to Dover-Foxcroft for free air show

Aircraft enthusiasts will be heading to Dover-Foxcroft Saturday.

Pilots will be putting on a free show in the sky at the Charles A. Chase Jr. Memorial Field.

They're holding a fly-in and STOL competition.

STOL stands for short take-off and landing.

They'll be measuring the distance it takes pilots to take off and land.

The winner with the least cumulative distance over two to three rounds will be the winner.

Organizers of the event say not only will it be a fun day for fans and pilots, but also it will be a safe way to bring the community together during the pandemic.

"You know, with everything going on, I think it's a fun time for people to be outside, and definitely pilots are looking for stuff to do because all of their events have been canceled or postponed. The pilots and their families are itching for things to do, really," Pilot Chris Arno explained.

They say there will be plenty of space for people to physically distance themselves.

Anyone is welcome.

Admission is free and they'll be serving up hamburgers and hot dogs for spectators for donations.