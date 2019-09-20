Air quality being monitored after Farmington explosion

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has set up two air quality monitors in the area of Monday's deadly explosion in the town of Farmington.

Officials said with the cleanup process underway, crews who are working inside the perimeter of the explosion are required to wear protective masks.

"If you're standing within feet of the dust when it's being turned and kicked, there is the potential of breathing it in. That's why I would recommend masks. That's why we have a protocol in place that we will wear masks. We're even wetting down the area when we're in there working," firefighter and paramedic Gerry Pineau said.

The air quality outside of the perimeter is returning to normal, and officials said there is no need for residents to be concerned.

However, Pineau said people can stop by the fire station to get free masks if they are concerned about the air.

"There are laws in place. There are systems and protocols, and all those are being followed. That building imploded. You just look at it. It's wood. It's sheetrock. It's papers. It's desks. It's chairs. That is what that material is," Pineau said.

Maine DEP officials said Wednesday that although testing has shown that air quality outside the continue has returned to normal, the air will continue to be monitored.