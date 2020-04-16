Officials say air quality in Jay is safe

Officials say the air quality in Jay is safe after Wednesday's explosion at the Androscoggin Mill.

Jay Fire Chief Booker says there is a nuisance smell, but it is not toxic to your health, according to the mill and the Department of Environmental Protection.

He says the town will be sweeping the pulp debris in the roadway and disposing of it at the mill landfill.

The chief says the target areas are Rt. 140, the bridge, and Rt. 4.

Residents can sweep debris in piles and contact Roxie Lasseter from the mill at 897-1307.

They will come and take care of it.

The chief says while people are cleaning it up, make sure to wear gloves, and if dust is present, wear a face mask.

He says the chemical with the pulp is classified as a mild irritant, will dissolve over time, and is known as a good fertilizer.

It may also irritate your pet's skin.

Chief Booker says, "Thank you all for your patience, I know now we are entering into the next stage of this where everyone is concerned about the financial implications, and I definitely share the same concerns. I am and always have been proud of this town and am here for you if needed. Just a reminder to love and support our mill workers a lot more now and in the future. Thank you all."