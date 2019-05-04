Aids Walk and 5K held in Ogunquit

It's an annual event at Ogunquit Beach- committing to fight for those living with HIV and Aids in Maine.

The Southern Maine Aids Walk and 5K run held Saturday.

The funds go toward Franny Peabody Center’s work serving the estimated 700 people living with the disease in our state.

An auction last night helped push them past their fundraising goal, to a total of more than one hundred thirty thousand dollars.

Their goal is to make sure those victims and survivors aren't forgotten.

The event has raised money and awareness for the last ten years.

Many walk in memory of those they’ve lost to the disease.